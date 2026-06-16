Couple attacked near hospital in Telangana’s Mahbubnagar

Hyderabad: A woman and her husband were attacked near a hospital in Mahabubnagar on Monday night, June 15, after the former was accused of snatching ornaments.

The couple was identified as Talha and Farhana Begum who were severely injured in the attack.

Speaking to Siasat.com, an official from the Mahbubnagar Rural Police confirmed that the attack happened at 11 pm. The couple alleged that they were attacked by 20 unknown people, even as a formal complaint regarding the incident is yet to be filed.

However, the police said the motive of the attack was yet to be known as well as the identity of the attackers.