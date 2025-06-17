CPI Maoist calls for Telangana bandh on June 20 over Operation Kagar killings

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Committee of the Communist Party of India (Maoist) declared a bandh across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on June 20 in protest against the extrajudicial killings carried out by the Central government under Operation Kagar.

In a press statement, spokesperson Jagan claimed that the Central government had carried out extrajudicial killings against party members under the guise of counter-insurgency operations. He condemned and mourned the passing of Chalam alias Gautham, Mailarapu Adellu alias Bhaskar, and seven other individuals in Chhattisgarh as murders by the state.

Over 550 Maoists killed since January, says CPI (Maoist)

Jagan said that the BJP government at the Centre, which vowed to eliminate Naxalism by March 2026, has killed as many as 550 Maoists since January 2024 as part of ‘Operation Kagar. He further alleged that massive garrisons comprising thousands of security forces had been deployed around the National Park in the Bijapur district between June 3 and June 9.

The forces allegedly launched a widespread “area domination operation”. While the Maoists were retreating, Central Committee member TLNS Chalam alias Gautham was separated from the group. He was later surrounded and killed in combat the next morning.

Jagan claimed that Bhaskar was killed in a similar encounter on June 6.

Allegations of torture, covert executions

National Park area committee member Raini, reportedly unwell, was allegedly seized, a victim of torture, and murdered at Irupagutta village between June 6 and 7.

The statement further claimed that many other party members were killed in the same manner, including Komaram Bheem-Mancherial division cadre Santhosh (Bhaskar’s bodyguard), Rajani, Lalsu, and local Irupagutta resident Kudiam Mahesh.

The central government launched Operation Kagar – also known as Black Forest, Sankalp, and Karreguttalu – on April 21, reportedly deploying 10,000 security personnel into the Karreguttalu hills that connect Telangana and Chhattisgarh.

This massive battalion comprised forces from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the Commando Battalion for Resolute Action or CoBRA, the District Reserve Guards of the Chhattisgarh Police, the Greyhounds of Telangana, and also police personnel.

Union Home minister Amit Shah touted it as “the biggest operation till date”. Hundreds of Maoists have been extrajudicially killed as part of the covert move that has made the Indian government judge, jury, and executioner.