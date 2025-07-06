CPI(M) welcomes move to give reservation to staff in SC

New Delhi: Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary MA Baby on Sunday welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision to provide reservations for non-judicial staff.
“Welcome move: Supreme Court introduces reservations for SC, ST, OBC, PwD, ex-servicemen, and freedom fighters’ kin in non-judicial staff,” Baby said in a post on X.
“A historic step by Justice (BR) Gavai. Still, judicial appointments need reservation!” he said.
The Supreme Court has introduced a formal reservation policy for the direct appointment and promotion of its staffers belonging to scheduled castes and scheduled tribes.
The decision was communicated in a circular issued on June 24 to all Supreme Court employees.
As per the circular and the model roster now in effect, top court employees will receive a 15 per cent quota and ST employees a 7.5 per cent quota in promotions.
According to the policy, the quota benefits will be available to registrars, senior personal assistants, assistant librarians, junior court assistants and chamber attendants.