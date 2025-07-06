CPI(M) welcomes move to give reservation to staff in SC

The Supreme Court has introduced a formal reservation policy for the direct appointment and promotion of its staffers belonging to scheduled castes and scheduled tribes.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 6th July 2025 3:08 pm IST
Supreme Court
Supreme Court of India

New Delhi: Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary MA Baby on Sunday welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision to provide reservations for non-judicial staff.

“Welcome move: Supreme Court introduces reservations for SC, ST, OBC, PwD, ex-servicemen, and freedom fighters’ kin in non-judicial staff,” Baby said in a post on X.

“A historic step by Justice (BR) Gavai. Still, judicial appointments need reservation!” he said.

MS Creative School

The Supreme Court has introduced a formal reservation policy for the direct appointment and promotion of its staffers belonging to scheduled castes and scheduled tribes.

The decision was communicated in a circular issued on June 24 to all Supreme Court employees.

As per the circular and the model roster now in effect, top court employees will receive a 15 per cent quota and ST employees a 7.5 per cent quota in promotions.

St Josephs
Germanten Hospital

According to the policy, the quota benefits will be available to registrars, senior personal assistants, assistant librarians, junior court assistants and chamber attendants.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 6th July 2025 3:08 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button