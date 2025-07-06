CPI(M) welcomes move to give reservation to staff in SC

New Delhi: Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary MA Baby on Sunday welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision to provide reservations for non-judicial staff.

“Welcome move: Supreme Court introduces reservations for SC, ST, OBC, PwD, ex-servicemen, and freedom fighters’ kin in non-judicial staff,” Baby said in a post on X.

“A historic step by Justice (BR) Gavai. Still, judicial appointments need reservation!” he said.

Also Read Seethakka slams CPI (Maoist) over tiger corridor eviction claims

The Supreme Court has introduced a formal reservation policy for the direct appointment and promotion of its staffers belonging to scheduled castes and scheduled tribes.

The decision was communicated in a circular issued on June 24 to all Supreme Court employees.

As per the circular and the model roster now in effect, top court employees will receive a 15 per cent quota and ST employees a 7.5 per cent quota in promotions.

According to the policy, the quota benefits will be available to registrars, senior personal assistants, assistant librarians, junior court assistants and chamber attendants.