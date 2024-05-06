CPL Vicky Pahade’s mortal remains in Chhindwara

Chhindwara: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav interacts with family members of CPL Vicky Pahade while paying tributes to him, in Chhindwara, Monday, May 6, 2024. Pahade was killed in a terror attack in Poonch region of J & K. (PTI Photo) Chhindwara: Mortal remains of CPL Vicky Pahade, who was killed in a terror attack in Poonch region of J & K, arrive in Chhindwara, Monday, May 6, 2024. (PTI Photo) Chhindwara: Mortal remains of CPL Vicky Pahade, who was killed in a terror attack in Poonch region of J & K, arrive in Chhindwara, Monday, May 6, 2024. (PTI Photo)