CPL Vicky Pahade’s mortal remains in Chhindwara

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 6th May 2024 2:24 pm IST
Chhindwara: IAF soldiers carry the mortal remains of CPL Vicky Pahade, who was killed in a terror attack in Poonch region of J & K, upon their arrival in Chhindwara, Monday, May 6, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Chhindwara: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav interacts with family members of CPL Vicky Pahade while paying tributes to him, in Chhindwara, Monday, May 6, 2024. Pahade was killed in a terror attack in Poonch region of J & K. (PTI Photo)
Chhindwara: Mortal remains of CPL Vicky Pahade, who was killed in a terror attack in Poonch region of J & K, arrive in Chhindwara, Monday, May 6, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Chhindwara: Mortal remains of CPL Vicky Pahade, who was killed in a terror attack in Poonch region of J & K, arrive in Chhindwara, Monday, May 6, 2024. (PTI Photo)

