CPM extends support to TRS in fight against ‘communal forces’

Hyderabad: Leaders of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Saturday met with TRS supremo and Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and extended support in his fight against ‘communal forces’ in the state.

The chief minister was met by a group of CPM leaders on Saturday at Pragati Bhavan, including the party’s State Secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram, party State Committee Member and former MLA Julakanti Rangareddy, and party central committee member Cherupalli Sitaramulu.

The discussion assumes importance in light of the CPM’s decision to back the TRS in the approaching elections in the Munugode constituency.

KCR asked like-minded political and intellectual forces to join forces with the TRS to prevent malicious attempts to damage the state’s democratic secular fabric and create a communal division between people with selfish political purposes.

The chief minister and the CPM delegation discussed a range of political and international concerns during an hour-long meeting. Leaders of the Left party brought a number of issues, including the Podu lands issue and difficulties relating to the Munugode constituency, to the chief minister’s attention in an effort to get his prompt attention.

During the event, KCR said that divisive forces were attempting to undermine Telangana in the name of religion due to petty political motives. He complimented the CPM for heeding his call for democratic, intellectual, and political forces that were prepared to battle communal groups on behalf of the nation’s citizens and foil plots.

The CPM leaders pledged their full support for chief minister Chandrashekhar Rao’s struggle against communal groups. They also presented a representation that included many concerns of public interest, such as resolving the Podu lands dispute, among others.