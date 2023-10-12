Cricket fans enter into scuffle during India vs Afghanistan match

A video clip went viral showing a brawl between cricket fans at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium during the 2023 World Cup match between India and Afghanistan.

It was not just India’s thrilling win against the Afghanistan team that made headlines, but a group of cricket spectators arguing with each other aggressively which led to a violent scuffle between them.

However, the exact reason behind the altercation was not clear. However Social media is abuzz with speculation the fight happened after one of the involved started cheering the Afghanistan team and chanted bowler Naveen ul-Haq’s name instead of Virat Kohli.

As the video went viral on social media platforms users started reacting to the video. A user posted the video on X with the caption, Tell me the match is in Delhi without telling me the match is in Delhi.”

India vs Afghanistan

India continued their winning run with an eight-wicket victory over Afghanistan in the World Cup on Wednesday, October 11.

Chasing 273 to win, Rohit Sharma went on a six-hitting spree, smashing an 84-ball 131 to record the most number of centuries in World Cup history, while Ishan Kishan (47), Virat Kohli (55 not out) and Shreyas Iyer (25 not out) chipped in with use contributions as the hosts romped home in 35 overs.

Rohit and Ishan shared a 156-run partnership for the opening wicket to set the platform for the chase.