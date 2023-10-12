Watch: Pakistan cricket team receives warm welcome in Ahmedabad

The Pakistan cricket team, which had been in Hyderabad for the past few days for the ICC World Cup 2023, has arrived in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, for their match against India.

Before reaching the capital of Gujarat, the team was seen celebrating their victory against Sri Lanka en route from Hyderabad to Ahmedabad.

In Ahmedabad, the team received a warm welcome. They were presented with shawls at the hotel where they will be staying before the match.

Meanwhile, all arrangements have been made at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad for the much-awaited match between India and Pakistan teams.

Pakistan team’s performance in ICC World Cup so far

Before reaching Ahmedabad, the Pakistan team maintained their winning streak in the World Cup, with Abdullah Shafique and Mohammed Rizwan scoring hundreds, helping Pakistan achieve the highest run chase in World Cup history. They defeated Sri Lanka by 6 wickets at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Rizwan played an outstanding unbeaten knock of 131 runs off 121 balls, while Abdullah Shafique scored 113 runs.

For the first time in men’s World Cup history, four centuries were scored in the same match, with Pakistan emerging victorious in this high-scoring thriller.

India’s performance so far

On the other hand, the Indian team secured hard-fought victories against Australia and Afghanistan.

In the Asia Cup Super Four Stage, the Pakistan team suffered a 228-run defeat against India. While the Men in Green will be looking to win the October 14 match, India will leave no stone unturned to maintain their winning streak in the tournament.

India and Pakistan squads

Following are the teams of India and Pakistan for the ICC World Cup match that is scheduled to be held on Saturday in Ahmedabad.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim.