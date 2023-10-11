ICC World Cup: ‘Pakistan Jeetega’ echoes in Hyderabad stadium

Hyderabad: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, also known as Uppal Stadium, echoed with ‘Pakistan Jeetega’ chants during the Pakistan vs. Sri Lanka ICC World Cup match yesterday.

In a video that is circulating on social media, a DJ can be heard saying ‘Jeetega bhai jeetega,’ and the crowd joined in, chanting ‘Pakistan jeetega.’

Netizens react to ‘Pakistan Jeetega’ at Hyderabad stadium

After the video of the ICC World Cup match went viral on social media, many netizens started reacting to it. One of them wrote, “They voted for Pakistan in 1947 and will always support it. These types should have no place in Bharat.”

Hyderabad crowd chanting “ jeete ga bhai jeete ga, Pakistan Jeete ga”.



They voted for Pakistan in 1947, and will always support it. These types should have no place in Bharat. #PAKvSL



pic.twitter.com/dl8fTsr6UR — Mr Sharma (@MrSharmaSpeaks) October 10, 2023

Reacting to the ICC World Cup match video, another social media user wrote, “Hyderabad chants Jitega Bhai Jitega Pakistan Jitega. That is allowed! But when we say that, you chant ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai.’ That is shameful, not allowed? Then you say, ‘Humari kaum ki Deshbhakti par doubt kyu’?”

Hyderabad chants Jitega Bhai Jitega Pakistan Jitega.

That is allowed !!

But when we say that you chant Bharat Mata ki Jai

That is shameful, not allowed ???

Then you say " Humari kaum ki Deshbhakti par doubt kyu " ? 🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/Xe8NGb1mEa — Dr Poornima🚩🇮🇳 (@PoornimaNimo) October 11, 2023

No visa is given to Pakistani fans but Pakistan is feeling home in Hyderabad, thousands of people are raising pro Pakistan slogans.



Can we trust these people? In a war type situation, won't these people be fighting against Bharat?



This is the two & half front war former CDS… pic.twitter.com/UYxt4epR7o — Mr Sinha (@MrSinha_) October 10, 2023

Pakistan wins ICC World Cup match against Sri Lanka

Yesterday, Mohammad Rizwan and Abdullah Shafique scored superb centuries to guide Pakistan to the biggest-ever successful chase in ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup history, beating Sri Lanka by 6 wickets.

This was the first time in men’s Cricket World Cup history that four centuries have been hit in the same match, with Pakistan coming out on top in a high-scoring thriller.

Brief Scores: Pakistan 345/4 in 48.2 overs (Abdullah Shafique 113, Mohammad Rizwan 131; Dilshan Madushanka 2-60) beat Sri Lanka 344-9 (Kusal Mendis 122, Samarawickrama 108; Hasan Ali 4-71) by 6 wickets.