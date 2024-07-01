Criminal laws passed ‘forcibly’, INDIA will not allow ‘bulldozer justice’: Kharge

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who piloted the laws, had said the new laws would give priority to providing justice, unlike the colonial-era laws that gave primacy to penal action.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 1st July 2024 10:29 am IST
NEET under this regime more like 'CHEAT'; Why is PM silent: Congress
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday claimed that the three new criminal laws were passed “forcibly” after suspending 146 MPs in the last Lok Sabha, and asserted that the INDIA bloc will not allow such “bulldozer justice” to prevail in the country’s parliamentary system.

The three new criminal laws came into effect in the country on Monday, bringing far-reaching changes in India’s criminal justice system.

Also Read
New criminal laws come into effect, usher in widespread changes in justice system

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) take into account some of the current social realities and modern-day crimes.

MS Education Academy

The new laws replaced the British-era Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act, respectively.

In a post in Hindi on X, Kharge said, “After the political and moral shock in the elections, Modi ji and the BJP are pretending to respect the Constitution, but the truth is that the three laws of the criminal justice system which are being implemented from today, were passed forcibly after suspension of 146 MPs.”

“INDIA will no longer allow this ‘bulldozer justice’ to prevail in the parliamentary system,” he asserted.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who piloted the laws, had said the new laws would give priority to providing justice, unlike the colonial-era laws that gave primacy to penal action.

From Monday, all fresh FIRs will be registered under the BNS. However, cases filed earlier will continue to be tried under the old laws till their final disposals.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 1st July 2024 10:29 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button