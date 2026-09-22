Crompton to set up mega fan manufacturing facility in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited is planning to set up one of the world’s largest fan manufacturing facilities in Hyderabad with an investment of Rs 375 crore, the Times of India reported.

IT Minister Sridhar Babu said that the company has been allotted 50 acre at E-City in Maheshwaram near the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. The facility will manufacture high-end fans as well as other home and kitchen appliances.

The project is expected to break ground on Vijayadashmi (around October 20) and will become operational by next year.

The plant is expected to manufacture 1.4 crore units annually at full capacity.

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The first phase of the project will focus on induction and brushless direct current (BLDC) ceiling fans, along with table, wall and pedestal fans. The second phase will focus on the production of pumps and mixer grinders, as well as a centralised motor plant.

The company has also discussed manufacturing energy-efficient appliances, including gas-stove technology that will reduce Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) consumption.

The project is expected to create direct employment for around 500 managerial employees and 3,000 semi-skilled employees.

The domestic and export turnover of the plant is expected to rise to Rs 4,670 crore in 2030-31.