CM Revanth invites Singapore firms to invest in Telangana

Reddy briefed the Singapore delegation on the Telangana government’s plans for the rejuvenation of the Musi River and development of Future City.

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Revanth Reddy with Singapore’s Ministry of Trade and Industry Permanent Secretary Augustin Lee
Revanth Reddy with Singapore’s Ministry of Trade and Industry Permanent Secretary Augustin Lee

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday, September 16, invited companies from Singapore to invest in Telangana.

Reddy made the proposal during a meeting with Singapore’s Ministry of Trade and Industry Permanent Secretary (Energy and Trade), Augustin Lee, at the Telangana Assembly.

He urged the Singapore delegation to invest in Telangana and extend financial support for the state’s development. He assured full support from the state government for the investments.

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Reddy briefed the Singapore delegation on the Telangana government’s plans for the rejuvenation of the Musi River and the development of Future City.

“The first phase of the Musi Rejuvenation Project would cover the stretch from the confluence of the Musi and Esa rivers to Gandhi Sarovar,” he explained.

The CM said that the state government aims to build a riverfront to promote the night economy in Hyderabad.

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Mohammed Baleegh

I hold a Masters Degree in Geopolitics and International Relations, interested in politics and sports. Trying to make a difference through writing
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