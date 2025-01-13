Telangana CM Revanth to woo investors abroad in Singapore, WEF

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy will be going on a foreign tour from January 16 to 19 to meet global investors in Singapore. He will then be attending the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos from January 20 to 22.

On Monday, January 13, Revanth Reddy held a review meeting with officials of the Industries department at his residence in Jubilee Hills and took stock of which companies which had entered agreements with the government in last year’s meeting and the status of the investments and their operations in Telangana.

Also Read Telangana police arrest BRS MLA Kaushik Reddy

The chief minister said that Telangana had Rs. 40,232 crore investments by entering MoUs with global companies at the World Economic Forum conference held in Davos last year. A press release from his office said that 14 leading companies came forward to invest in Telangana and agreements have been signed for taking up 18 projects.

Industries minister Sridhar Babu and top officials of the Industries Department will be part of the official delegation led by the Chief Minister for the foreign trips. The CM will hold talks with Skill University in Singapore and other investment related agreements before participating in the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos, added the release.