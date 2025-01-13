Telangana police arrest BRS MLA Kaushik Reddy

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLA from Huzurabad P Kaushik Reddy was arrested by the Karimnagar police at Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad on Monday evening, January 13.

The MLA was informed he was being taken into custody in connection with a case in Karimnagar. He was forcefully shifted into a police vehicle and drove away.

Kaushik Reddy’s arrest comes a day after an aggressive altercation between him and Congress Jadgtial MLA Dr Sanjay Kumar during a joint district-level action planning review meeting held in Karimnagar. The meeting was held as part of the Congress government’s new schemes like Rythu Bharosa, Indriamma Atmiya Bharosa, Indriamma Illu and the issue of new ration cards.

A video of the altercation became viral where Kaushik Reddy is seen questioning Dr. Sanjay Kumar switching loyalty to the ruling Congress after getting elected on a BRS ticket in the 2023 Assembly elections.

A pandemonium broke out when Kaushik Reddy rushed towards Dr Sanjay while the latter was speaking and wanted to know which party he represented. “Which party do you belong to? Don’t you have any shame,” Kaushik Reddy blasted Dr Sanjay before being whisked away by police officials.

It is to be noted that Dr Sanjay Kumar, a former BRS MLA from Jagtial constituency, had jumped ship to the Congress party soon after the 2023 Telangana Assembly elections. Sanjay was re-elected for a second consecutive term from the Jagtial Assembly constituency in Nizamabad district in the elections held in November 2023.

On Monday, the Karimnagar police booked three cases against the Huzurabad BRS MLA under various sections. One case was booked in Karimnagar One Town Police Station while the second was based on a complaint by a revenue divisional officer (DRO) for causing commotion and the third by the chairman of Zilla Grandalaya Samastha, who alleged that Kaushik Reddyb behaved rudely with him during the meeting.