‘Which party you belong to,’ BRS’s Kaushik Reddy blasts Jagtial Cong MLA

Hyderabad: An aggressive altercation took place between Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Huzurabad MLA P Kaushik Reddy and Congress Jagtial MLA Dr Sanjay Kumar in Karimnagar on Sunday, January 12, with the former attacking the latter over the state government’s promises made to farmers. The Congress MLA is one of the 10 legislators from the BRS who defected to the ruling government in Telangana.

The two leaders entered into an argument at a joint district-level action planning review meeting held in Karimnagar. The meeting was held as part of the Congress government’s new schemes like Rythu Bharosa, Indriamma Atmiya Bharosa, Indriamma Illu and the issue of new ration cards.

“Which party do you belong to? Don’t you have any shame,” Kaushik Reddy is heard asking Dr Sanjay in a video which is now going viral on social media platforms.

The two leaders entered into an argument at a joint district-level… pic.twitter.com/Y3XkpUEKEA — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) January 12, 2025

Accusing the three ministers, including state IT minister D Sridhar Babu, and other MLAs who were present at the meeting, Kaushik Reddy challenged Dr Sanjay Kumar to resign from his MLA post, and contest on a Congress ticket.

Calling Dr Sanjay a “thief”, Kaushik Reddy said, “In the mic, he says he is from the Congress. Dr Sanjay should win on the Congress B-form. It was KCR on whose mercy he became an MLA. If he starts criticising KCR, we will definitely question them,” said the BRS leader.

P Kaushik Reddy created a ruckus at the meeting before being whisked away by police officials.

Later while speaking to the media, P Kaushik Reddy said, “Farmers in Karimnagar have not received Rs 10,000 under Rythu Bharosa (income subsidy). We have been asking that it should be given. Apart from that, loan waiver has been done for only 50% of farmers in my Huzurabad. They are putting Dalit families in hardships by not giving Dalit Bandhu (income).”

It is to be noted that Dr Sanjay Kumar, a former BRS MLA from Jagtial constituency, had jumped ship to the Congress party soon after the 2023 Telangana Assembly elections. Sanjay was re-elected for a second consecutive term from the Jagtial Assembly constituency in Nizamabad district in the elections held in November 2023.