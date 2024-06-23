Another BRS MLA joins Congress in Telangana

This came two days after senior leader and former Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy joined the Congress. Srinivas Reddy is a BRS MLA and a prominent leader from Nizamabad district.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 23rd June 2024 11:41 pm IST
Jagityal BRS MLA Sanjay Kumar joins Congress
Jagityal BRS MLA Sanjay Kumar joins Congress

Hyderabad: The exodus of BRS MLAs to the Congress in Telangana continued with another of its legislators joining the ruling party on Sunday.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Dr M. Sanjay Kumar met Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Sunday night and joined the Congress.

Also Read
Integrated campuses of residential social welfare schools to be set up across Telangana

The Chief Minister, who is also the state unit President, welcomed Sanjay into the party. Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, former minister Sudershan Reddy, and Chief Minister’s advisor Vem Narender Reddy were present.

MS Education Academy

Sanjay was re-elected for a second consecutive term from the Jagtial Assembly constituency in Nizamabad district in the elections held in November 2023.

He is the fifth BRS MLA to switch loyalties since Congress came to power in December last year.

This came two days after senior leader and former Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy joined the Congress. Srinivas Reddy is a BRS MLA and a prominent leader from Nizamabad district.

The BRS had won 39 seats in the 119-member Assembly. Its strength has now come down to 33 as it also lost the recent Secunderabad Cantonment by-election to the ruling party.

Srinivas Reddy was the first MLA to switch loyalties after BRS suffered a humiliating defeat in last month’s Lok Sabha polls. The party drew a blank. After the defeat in the Assembly elections, the BRS lost several leaders to the Congress and the BJP.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 23rd June 2024 11:41 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button