Integrated campuses of residential social welfare schools to be set up across Telangana

The government feels that, besides promoting competitiveness among students, the integrated campuses would lead to rooting out caste and communal differences.

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is planning to set up ‘integrated residential campuses’, comprising SC, ST, BC and minority residential schools, in all assembly constituencies.

The government has decided to establish integrated campuses instead of having the SC, ST, BC and minority residential schools at separate places, an official release said late on Sunday.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who held a meeting with his deputy Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and officials, saw models prepared by architects for construction of the integrated campuses.

The integrated campuses would be set up as pilot projects in Kodangal (CM’s assembly segment) and Madhira (represented by deputy CM). They would be constructed in all assembly segments in a phased manner, it said.

The proposed integrated campuses would have modern facilities for students, comparable to the private international schools in existence, it added. The campuses would come up in an area of 20-25 acres.

The government hopes that the campuses would also make supervision and management easier, the release added.

