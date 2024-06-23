Telangana CM to attend oath ceremony of new Congress MPs tomorrow

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is scheduled to visit Delhi on Monday, June 24, to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the newly-elected members of the Lok Sabha.

The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha kicks off on Monday with the new members taking their oaths. Official sources indicate that Reddy is set to return to Hyderabad on Tuesday.

In addition to the oath-taking event, Reddy, who leads the Congress party in Telangana, is anticipated to hold meetings with party leaders in Delhi. This aligns with circulating speculations about potential cabinet expansions and the appointment of a new PCC president. Citing a ruling Congress MLA, media sources suggest the cabinet expansion may occur on July 2.

(With PTI inputs)