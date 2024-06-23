‘Black days’ are coming: MLA Kaushik Reddy warns government officials

Hyderabad: Bharath Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Huzurabad MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy warned government officials who did not follow government rules and indulged in malpractices of ‘black days’ ahead.

During a press meet here on Sunday, Reddy while holding a black book said that he had noted down names of corrupt officials.

“Everybody has to go according to the rules. Why are rules not being followed according to the GO (government order)? I have kept the black book ready. All those who do not follow the rules will be written in this black book. When BRS returns to power, I am warning you, all the names in this black book will have ‘black days’” Kaushik Reddy said.

Earlier today, Reddy was served a defamation notice on behalf of the Telangana transport minister Ponnam Prabhakar over alleged corruption allegations on National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Ramagundam.

Reddy alleged he had caught 13 trucks carrying fly ash himself but the transport department seized two lorries and the rest were released after the minister made phone calls.

Fly ash is an important byproduct in coal-fired power stations used for various applications, including concrete, dams, flowable fillings, mines, and landfills for its cementitious character after reacting with lime.