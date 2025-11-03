Crude oil futures gain on spot demand

New Delhi: Crude oil prices on Monday rose Rs 32 to Rs 5,454 per barrel in futures trade as participants increased their positions following a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for November delivery traded higher Rs 32 or 0.59 per cent at Rs 5,454 per barrel in 15,062 lots.

Analysts said raising of bets by participants kept crude oil prices higher in futures trade.

Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude was trading 0.64 per cent higher at USD 61.37 per barrel, while Brent crude rose 0.65 per cent to USD 65.20 per barrel in New York.