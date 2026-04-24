Cyberabad Police bust Rajasthan gang supplying mule accounts to fraudsters

Hyderabad: The Cyber Crime Police, Cyberabad, on Friday, April 24, busted a Rajasthan-based gang that supplied mule bank accounts to fraudsters and arrested three of its members in connection with an online investment fraud that caused a loss of Rs 78.66 lakh to a victim.

The three accused, Vikash Khokhar, 30, of Gotan, Nagaur, Phiroj Mohammad, 26, of Nagaur; and Nitish Kumar, 19, of Jagatpura, Jaipur, were operating as part of an organised interstate network that procured bank accounts, ATM cards, SIM cards and know your customer (KYC) documents from individuals and handed them over to cybercrime syndicates on a commission basis, the police said.

These mule accounts were used to receive and transfer money siphoned through online investment scams and other cyber frauds, they said. The accused were traced through technical surveillance and financial transaction analysis before being apprehended in Hyderabad.

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Further investigation is underway to identify other members of the network, trace the complete money trail and freeze additional linked accounts, the police said.

The Cyberabad Cyber Crime Police strongly advised the public against sharing or renting out their bank accounts, ATM cards, SIM cards or personal documents for monetary gain, warning that such acts attract criminal liability.