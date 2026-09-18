Cyberabad Police holds two-day training for traffic personnel

Launching the training programme, Cyberabad Police Commissioner Dr M. Ramesh emphasised the importance of understanding the concepts covered in the training.

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Cyberabad Police holds two-day training for traffic personnel
The workshop in progress.

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Police, in collaboration with the Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) and the World Resources Institute India (WRI), a non-profit organisation, started a two-day training programme for around 200 traffic police personnel on Friday, September 18.

Launching the training programme, Cyberabad Police Commissioner Dr M. Ramesh emphasised the importance of understanding the concepts covered in the training.

He instructed the officers to develop an understanding of traffic engineering, road design, junction planning, traffic flow, road safety, and scientific data analysis so that they can identify deficiencies in existing road infrastructure based on their field-level observations.

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He emphasised the need to apply the knowledge gained through the training in the field to provide technical, evidence-based recommendations for improving road infrastructure, traffic management and junction design, with the aim of ensuring smoother traffic movement and reducing road accidents.

The WRI team conducted an interactive training session on basic traffic concepts, traffic engineering, road safety, junction design, traffic flow, signal phasing and timing and road-user behaviour. Showcasing the impact of the Corporate Commute Nudge in Bengaluru, the team explained concepts of behavioural science, including types of nudges such as incentives, social peer influence and gamification.

The session also delved into traffic demand and points of conflict at junctions.

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