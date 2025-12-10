Cyberabad police imposes prohibitory orders ahead of Telangana local body polls

Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 10th December 2025 7:09 pm IST
Hyderabad: Ahead of the three-phase Telangana local body polls beginning from Thursday, December 11, the Cyberabad Police imposed prohibitory orders in the Shamshabad zone.

Shamshabad Zone DCP, B Rajesh, issued the orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNSS), prohibiting the assembly of more than five persons in polling areas. This includes 10 police stations: Shamshabad, Kothur, Nandigama, Shadnagar, Kondurg, Chowdarigudem, Keshampet, Kadthal, Amangal and Talakondapally.

The restrictions will be in force from 5 pm on December 9 to 6 pm on December 12 for Phase I, and from 5 pm on December 12 to 6 pm on December 15 for Phase II.

Violators will be prosecuted under relevant provisions of law, police said.

