Cyberabad police issue advisory ahead of Sankranti

Hyderabad: With Sankranti fast approaching, the Cyberabad police issued an advisory on Friday, January 2.

The police urged the public to be alert and take precautionary measures to prevent burglaries. In a statement, Cyberabad (Crimes) Deputy Commissioner of Police Mutyam Reddy said that thieves often target locked houses during the festive season.

He stated that the police have intensified night patrolling and surveillance across the commissionerate limits to control thefts. He urged people to cooperate with the police and implement basic safety measures.

The police have recommended installing CCTV cameras in residential colonies and homes, informing trusted neighbours or the local police station while travelling, and avoiding leaving valuables in vehicles.

Residents were also advised to ensure strong locking systems, make houses appear occupied, and refrain from sharing travel details on social media. People have been advised to report any unusual incidents to the police.