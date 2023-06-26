Cyberabad police seize ganja near Medchal check post, 1 arrested

The ganja was purchased at Rs. 3,000 per kg and was to be sold at Rs. 20,000 to customers.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 26th June 2023 4:14 pm IST
Representative Image

Hyderabad: The Medchal police arrested a 20-year-old man for allegedly transporting ganja. Around 210 kilograms of ganja, a Kia car and a mobile phone all worth Rs. 60 lakh was seized from him.

The accused – Jarupla Thirupathi – an auto driver from Turkyanjal in L B Nagar of Ranga Reddy district and native of Chandampeta village worked for one Ramavath Mathru Nayak, a resident of Bollaram Thanda in Tellarpally village of Nalgonda district.

“As per Mathru Nayak’s instructions, Thirupathi was transporting the ganja consignment to Maharashtra in the car. The consignment was purchased from Seetha Ram, a resident of Berhampur agency in Odhisa and was to be transported to Shiva from Solapur district of Maharashtra,” said DCP special operations team of Cyberabad police M A Rasheed.

On a tipoff, police stopped the car and seized the material at the Medchal check post.

The ganja was purchased at Rs. 3,000 per kg and was to be sold at Rs. 20,000 to customers. A case under NDPS Act has been registered.

