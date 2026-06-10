Cyberabad police solve Gachibowli gold theft case

Hyderabad: Cyberabad police have cracked a major burglary case reported at Hill Ridge Villas in Gachibowli and arrested three persons, including a Nepali couple.

The arrested accused have been identified as Kamal Shahi, his wife Vimal Shahi, and another woman, Kalpana.

Theft discovered after family returned home

According to police, the burglary took place on June 6 when the elderly residents of the villa were away.

The incident came to light on June 7 after the homeowners returned and noticed that a gold chain from a household idol was missing. A complaint was immediately lodged with the Gachibowli Police Station.

A day later, the victims’ son opened a locker and found that a large quantity of jewellery had been stolen.

Police said around 7 to 8 kilograms of gold ornaments and nearly 1.5 kilograms of silver ornaments were missing from the locker.

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Multi-state operation launched

To solve the case, Cyberabad Police deployed Special Operations Teams, crime teams and local police personnel.

Investigators analysed technical and field evidence and tracked the movements of the suspects across different states.

Six police teams were sent to Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Uttarakhand. The details and photographs of the suspects were also shared with police in those states.

A special team formed to monitor Nepali criminal gangs also assisted in the investigation.

Accused arrested in Uttar Pradesh

Gachibowli Police, with the support of Uttar Pradesh Police, arrested the three accused at Udhampur village in Rampur district on Tuesday, June 9.

During questioning, the accused allegedly admitted to the crime. Police said they used a key kept near the locker, removed the jewellery, locked the locker again and escaped with the key.

Police confirmed that the entire stolen property has been recovered.

The accused were produced before a local court in Uttar Pradesh and are being brought to Hyderabad on a transit warrant for further investigation.