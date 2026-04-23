Cyberabad Police step up road safety drive, stress behavioural change

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Police on Thursday, April 23, intensified their ongoing “Arrive Alive” road safety initiative, urging citizens to treat safe driving as a personal responsibility rather than a mere legal obligation.

Addressing a road safety awareness programme at Sattva Knowledge Park in Hitech City, Director General of Police (Vigilance and Enforcement, Telangana Cyber Security Bureau and Forensic Science Laboratories) Shikha Goel said road accidents claim more lives than many other crimes, with nearly 8,000 fatalities recorded in the state last year.

“Safety is in our hands,” she said, noting a positive shift in public compliance, particularly in seatbelt usage, but stressing that consistent use of helmets and seatbelts remained critical. She also cautioned against distracted driving, warning that even a momentary lapse in attention, such as glancing at a mobile phone, could prove fatal.

Cyberabad Commissioner of Police M Ramesh said the “Arrive Alive” programme was being implemented through awareness campaigns in schools, colleges and public spaces. He identified over-speeding, drunk driving, signal jumping, wrong-side driving and mobile phone use as the leading causes of accidents, and noted that the 18 to 35 age group accounted for a disproportionately high share of road fatalities.

“Speed thrills, but it kills,” he said.

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Operation ROPE in place

As part of enforcement efforts, Cyberabad Police are conducting “Operation ROPE” (Removal of Obstructive Public Encroachments) to clear illegal encroachments on roads and footpaths, improving pedestrian safety and traffic flow.

Officials also called on motorists to follow lane discipline, use headlights responsibly and observe cautionary road signs. Citizens were encouraged to walk short distances and carpool to ease congestion.

The Commissioner added that awareness training programmes, conducted in partnership with NGOs, would be held to educate citizens on safe driving practices before they obtain driving licences from the Regional Transport Office.