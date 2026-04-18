Hyderabad Traffic Police to shift focus from challans to educating offenders

Hyderabad: As part of the “Arrive Alive” campaign under the 99-day action plan of “Praja Palana – Pragathi Pranalika,” the Golconda Zone Traffic Police conducted a special awareness and counselling programme on road safety on Saturday, April 18.

Titled “Follow Traffic Rules,” the special drive was focused on identifying traffic violators and counselling them on the importance of adhering to traffic rules and the consequences of violations.

The traffic police, in a statement, said that due to a rise in population and narrow roads, combined with vendors blocking footpaths, traffic has become very slow.

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Violations such as wrong-side driving, using mobile phones while driving, rash driving and improper parking are resulting in severe traffic congestion, affecting ambulance movement, emergency services and the general public, the police said.

Taking a different route, the police planned to counsel such drivers instead of issuing challans to bring about behavioural change and responsible driving on roads.

The programme was conducted under the supervision of Traffic Commissioner Joel Davis. The authorities carried out the drive at key junctions, including Mehdipatnam Junction (Asif Nagar), Puranapul (Kulsumpura), MJ Market (Goshamahal) and Rethi Bowli (Tolichowki).