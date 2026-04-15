Hyderabad Traffic Police conduct Arrive Alive programme for students

Hyderabad: The Abids Traffic Police on Wednesday, April 15, conducted the “Arrive Alive” awareness programme for students of St George’s Girls Grammar School.

At least 300 students participated in the initiative led by Inspector Madhusudhan, along with Sub Inspectors Panduraju and Hanmantha Rao.

The police provided vital safety instructions to the students. As part of traffic safety measures, the students were asked to look right and left before crossing the road.

The police asked the students to always use zebra crossings, foot-over bridges or subways for crossing roads. The instructors asked students to face the traffic while crossing a busy road with no footpath and to avoid using mobile phones while stepping onto the road.

The police officials cautioned students against boarding or alighting a moving bus and to cross the road when the bus has left. “Every student must act as a responsible citizen by strictly adhering to traffic rules,” the officials stressed.

Helmet distribution drive

As part of the “Arrive Alive” initiative, the Saifabad Police conducted a helmet distribution drive at Khairatabad, with Joint Commissioner of Police Joel Davis leading the initiative to mark Children’s Road Safety Day.

DCP Traffic Khairatabad Zone Avinash Kumar distributed durable helmets to children travelling on two-wheelers. During the programme, Kumar stressed that every child above four years of age must wear a helmet while travelling on a two-wheeler.

Parents were asked to prioritise their children’s safety as much as their own. “Using appropriately sized helmets for children is crucial for their protection during travel,” he concluded.

Start early, go slowly

The Kukatpally Police also conducted the “Arrive Alive” programme at Genesis School, where students were asked to follow the motto “Start Early – Go Slowly – Reach Safely” while travelling.

Additional Commissioner of Police Sudarshan attended the event as the chief guest and addressed the gathering. “Human life is very precious and everyone should drive responsibly, keeping in mind the well-being of their family members who depend on them,” he said.

Sudarshan expressed concern, saying that a large number of accidents are happening due to lack of sleep and the rush to reach the destinations quickly. “Youth and students are more prone to road accidents, which is why these conferences are being organised to bring about a change among them,” he said.

Speaking of misconceptions about wearing helmets in particular, the ADCP advised people not to risk their lives due to the misconception that wearing a helmet will cause hair loss.

He clarified that a helmet is the only protective gear that can save lives in the event of an accident.