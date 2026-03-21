22,000 accidents, 6,200 deaths in 2025: Telangana moves to rein in road crisis

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has stepped up its efforts to tackle the rising number of road accidents through stricter enforcement, enhanced awareness campaigns and stronger inter-departmental coordination under the “Arrive Alive” programme, part of the 99-day Praja Palana–Pragathi Pranalika initiative.

Road safety as a public movement

At a high-level review meeting held at the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Secretariat on Friday, March 21, Roads & Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar stressed that road safety must be treated as a mass public movement rather than a routine administrative exercise.

Alarming accident statistics

Highlighting the gravity of the situation, the ministers observed that road accidents are claiming more lives than several health-related causes, with a significant number of victims belonging to the 18–40 age group. Telangana recorded over 22,000 accidents and more than 6,200 deaths in 2025, averaging nearly 20 fatalities every day.

Push for stricter enforcement

Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said negligence, particularly by heavy vehicle drivers, is a major contributor to fatal accidents and called for stricter legal provisions, including making such cases non-bailable.

He also emphasised the need for firm action against drunk driving, rash driving, use of mobile phones while driving and overloading of vehicles, along with tighter regulation of heavy vehicles and prevention of roadside parking, especially at night.

Focus on preventive measures

Stressing that most accidents are preventable, he pointed to the importance of helmet usage, better road signage, proper zebra crossings and rectification of accident-prone black spots.

He noted that work is already underway to address 17 such locations on the Hyderabad–Vijayawada highway.

Awareness and behavioural change

Calling for a broader behavioural shift, the minister advocated intensified awareness campaigns involving students, drivers and the general public, and suggested involving film personalities to amplify road safety messaging.

Grassroots road safety committees

Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar proposed institutionalising road safety at the grassroots level through village Road Safety Committees led by local representatives and supported by community members.

These committees would identify local risk factors, monitor compliance and conduct awareness drives, a press release informed.

Education and compliance measures

He stressed the need to achieve universal helmet usage, including for pillion riders, and to promote the concept of “zero accident villages.” He also called for integrating road safety education into school curricula, enforcing strict action against minor driving, conducting regular eye check-ups for drivers and closely monitoring school bus drivers.

Digital outreach and recognition

The minister further suggested using digital platforms such as WhatsApp groups and public display boards in urban areas to expand outreach, while also recognising drivers who maintain long accident-free records.

Statewide campaign ahead

Officials informed that a six-day statewide “Arrive Alive” campaign will be conducted from April 13 to 18 with coordinated participation from the Police, Transport, Roads & Buildings and Health departments.