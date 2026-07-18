Cyberabad to tackle ‘mountain’ of construction waste at IT corridor

Hyderabad: Tackling a long-standing environmental concern, the Cyberabad Municipal Corporation has invited Expressions of Interest (EoIs) from agencies to help clear the mounds of construction debris plaguing the IT corridor, The New Indian Express reported.

The mounds, located behind IKEA at Shilpa Hills and behind Yashoda Hospital opposite Deloitte, contain approximately 10-15 lakh tonnes of debris, including broken concrete, excavated soil and mixed construction and demolition (C&D) waste.

CMC has invited agencies to assess the sites and recommend solutions for waste processing, recycling, land reclamation and productive utilisation, TNIE reported.

The selected agency will quantify the accumulated waste, analyse its composition and recommend suitable technologies for waste segregation, processing, recycling and disposal. They will also suggest land reclamation and redevelopment options.

The proposals received through the EoI process will form the basis of a detailed Request for Proposal (RFP). The project is expected to improve environmental conditions in the IT corridor, recover valuable land, and establish a model for managing construction waste.