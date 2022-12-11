Cyclone Mandous: TN fishermen allowed to venture into sea after 7 days

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Updated: 11th December 2022 8:25 pm IST

Chennai: With Cyclone Mandous making landfall on Friday night, the Tamil Nadu Fisheries Department has allowed fishermen from Karaikal to venture out into the seas.

It had directed the fishermen not to enter the sea after the Weather Department announced Cyclone Mandous and subsequent rains.

Also Read
Cyclone impact: Hyderabad receives rains

After the directive, fishermen from 11 villages including Karaikalmedu, Pattinacherry, Kilinjalmedu, and Karaikkal had not gone into the sea since December 5.

After the department cleared fishing activities, around 10,000 fishermen ventured into the seas in 300 boats.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has in a statement on Sunday said that the Cyclone Mandous have weakened into a low-pressure area over north interior Tamil Nadu and its neighbourhood.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button