Dalit Christian prof dismissed from SRM University after targeted attacks

Chennai: A Dalit Christian assistant professor at Chennai’s SRM University was dismissed for sharing anti-war views when Operation Sindoor was executed.

Lora Santhakumar was dismissed from service after the university’s internal inquiry confirmed she committed “grave misconduct.”

In May, students had allegedly exposed Lora’s identity after she posted a WhatsApp status calling for peace during the tumultuous times.

According to The News Minute, the termination order accused her of tagging herself as an assistant professor at the University and sharing “unethical remarks” on the internet against the army.

“Therefore, she is unfit to continue her job in the institution and is dismissed from service with immediate effect,” the order accessed by TNM said.

The inquiry held at the Kattankulathur SRM campus from July 15 to September 26, and was headed by the Director of Student Affairs at SRMIST, Dr Nisha Ashokan.

The committee submitted its final report to the university registrar on October 30.

Her suspension was prompted after her WhatsApp status, along with her phone number and photo were leaked to right-wing social media accounts, resulting in targeted cyber-bullying, harassment, and intimidating phone calls, including death threats.

Those handles had taken parts of her status and circulated on social media platforms, accusing her of speaking negatively of the Indian army.

She was publicly denounced as an anti-national. So much so that she was forced to move out of her home in Chennai. Lora headed back to her hometown, Kallakurichi, in Tamil Nadu, to shield herself from the incessant harassment.

What did she post?

On May 7, Lora used her WhatsApp status to strongly criticise calls for war during the India–Pakistan conflict. She shared several posts throughout the morning, including quotes and facts, urging people to remember the human cost of fighting. She also warned others not to trust or share fake social media profiles posing as Indian Army officers.

She posted a total of 12 anti-war messages according to the committee report, out of which two were publicly shared.

One of her messages detailed the real-life consequences of war, listing everything from economic shutdowns to loss of life. Another criticised the killing of civilians in a strike, calling the act cowardice instead of bravery.

The committee charged her with 5 reasons, with an additional charge memo issued against her on June 16. The charge memo claimed she posted unethical remarks against India’s armed forces, lacked patriotism, and acted against national interests.

“Your act amounts to action against the interests of the nation and also disrupts the cordial atmosphere and smooth functioning of the institution and invites legal implications harmful for the reputation of the institution and it amounts to major misconduct.”

She was further accused of “criminal” antisocial activities, which the committee called major misconduct.

Denying all charges, Lora had maintained that her comments were never intended to demean the armed forces and that they were, in reality, misinterpreted and shared with the wrong perspective.

Lora denied harming the university’s reputation. She explained that she never said she was a professor in her posts. She pointed out that the WhatsApp number she used was her personal number and had no link to the university. She also clarified that the comments were not posted on public social media, but only on her temporary, personal WhatsApp status.

However, the inquiry committee found that all five of her charges were proven and gave the same allegations for all of them.

The order stated, “When the presenting officer conducted the chief examination of Ms S Lora, she confirmed posting in her personal capacity and denied charges 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5, which were read out to her by the presenting officer.

“Hence, this charge is proof of her posting on social media in her personal capacity. It is not proved by the delinquent employee that she has not officially tagged SRMIST in her capacity as assistant professor. Therefore, it is deemed that the entire charge against her is proved.”

The university has given her a month to submit an appeal to the vice chancellor, the appellate authority in this matter.

“When I was placed under suspension, they did not tell me why I was being suspended and the claims made in the charge memo and the screenshots of my messages have no time stamp. There are also no details of where it was taken. All the accusations are wrong and illegal,” Lora was quoted by TNM.

She added that the law officer Ravi’s actions were absent from the report.

“The entire inquiry happened under his control, and he was the one who was dictating the terms. I have initiated criminal action against those who targeted me online and none of it has been recorded in this inquiry report,” she stated.

Moreover, she has also reportedly filed a petition with the Tamil Nadu chief minister’s cell.



