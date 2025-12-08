India welcomes steps taken by UK govt to sanction Khalistani terror entities

New Delhi: India on Monday welcomed the actions taken by the United Kingdom (UK) government against anti-India, Khalistani extremist elements, hoping that both countries will continue to work closely in further strengthening the counter-terrorism and security cooperation.

While addressing a regular media briefing on Monday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that the steps taken by the UK government strengthen the global fight against terrorism and help to curb illicit financial flows and transnational crime networks.

When asked about UK government’s action against Babbar Khalsa’s Gurpreet Singh Rehal and Babbar Akali Lehar group, Jaiswal responded, “We welcome the steps that have been taken by the UK government to sanction anti-India extremist entities, which strengthen the global fight against terrorism and extremism and help to curb illicit financial flows and transnational crime networks. Such individuals and entities pose a threat not just to India and the UK but to people across the world. We look forward to continuing to work very closely with the UK side in further strengthening our counter terrorism and security cooperation.”

Also Read Khalistani extremists receive financial support from inside Canada: Report

On December 4, the UK Treasury announced an asset freeze and Director disqualification against Gurpreet Singh Rehal (Rehal) who is suspected of belonging to organisations involved in terrorism in India. It also announced an asset freeze against a group, Babbar Akali Lehar, for promoting and supporting the same terrorist group.

“HM Treasury assesses Rehal is involved in Babbar Khalsa and Babbar Akali Lehar’s terrorist activities, including promoting and encouraging, carrying out recruitment activities for, providing financial services to as well as supporting and assisting those organisations, including through purchasing weapons and other military materiel. HM Treasury also assesses that Babbar Akali Lehar is associated with, and involved in, Babbar Khalsa’s terrorist activities by promoting and encouraging and carrying out recruitment activities for the group and itself,” read a statement issued by the UK government.

According to the statement, all funds owned, held or controlled by Rehal or Babbar Akali Lehar in the UK are subject to an asset freeze. These sanctions will stop UK individuals and entities from dealing with any funds or economic resources owned, held or controlled by Rehal or Babbar Akali Lehar or making funds, economic resources and financial services available to or for their benefit.

Earlier in October, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his UK counterpart Keir Starmer discussed the Khalistani extremist issue during their discussions held in Mumbai during latter’s visit to India.

While addressing a special media briefing on Starmer’s visit to India, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said that PM Modi, during the talks, emphasised that radicalism and violent extremism had no space in democratic societies and the need to act against them in the legal framework.

When asked whether Khalistani extremist issue was raised during the talks between PM Modi and Starmer, Misri responded, “Yes, it is a subject that had come up in the discussions in July. It was flagged again during the discussions held today and Prime Minister emphasised that radicalism and violent extremism had no space in democratic societies and in particular should not be allowed to use the freedoms or abuse the freedoms provided by democratic societies and there was need to move against them within the legal frameworks that are available to both sides.”

India has earlier too shared its concerns over the presence of Khalistani extremists in the UK.

During his visit to UK in July, PM Modi said that forces with extremist ideology cannot be allowed to misuse democratic freedom.

“We thank Prime Minister Starmer and his Government for strongly condemning the Pahalgam terror attack. We are united in the belief that there is no place for double standards in the fight against terrorism. We also agree that the forces with extremist ideology cannot be allowed to misuse democratic freedom. Those who misuse democratic freedoms to undermine democracy itself, must be held to account,” said PM Modi while making a press statement alongside his UK counterpart Starmer.

PM Modi’s statement came amid growing concerns over the presence of Khalistani extremists in the United Kingdom, who have in the past also created ruckus at the Indian High Commission in London.