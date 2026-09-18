TN govt withholding funds, claims Dalit scholar in Malaysia

Chennai: A Dalit research scholar from Tamil Nadu pursuing his PhD in Malaysia has alleged that the state’s Social Justice Department is harassing him by not releasing funds for his second year of research, even after he submitted university documents.

Bharathidasan Raman posted a video on Thursday, September 17, in which he claimed that the delay in releasing his funds made his research come to a standstill. He said he received funds under the Dr BR Ambedkar Overseas Education Scholarship Scheme last year, but not this year. “The matter was even discussed in the Legislative Assembly,” Raman said.

Raman said the lack of funding has put him at risk of being removed from the university over non-payment of his fees. “After this matter was raised in the Legislative Assembly, an email was sent to me that night, and it was also routed through the university. Despite sending everything, funds have not arrived to date. I am about to be expelled from the college,” he said in the video statement.

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‘Feels like an attempt to suppress me’

The scholar said he has been invited to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences to present his research but would be unable to travel due to the restrictions. “I am in a position where I cannot go because I have no funds. For six months, there has been no progress in my research. That is why I asked for research funding.”

He said the TN government body was targeting him and felt as though it was an attempt to suppress him. “I mentioned that every study has an ethics code and approval details. Yet now, everything is being questioned from scratch.”

When questioned about the spending, Raman said he sent his code, project, and title – “everything was provided.”

“By raising such questions again, my credibility and research have been ruined. Professors who trusted me have lost that trust.”

First in family to pursue medical research

Raman said that he was the first in his family and village to pursue medical research and urged the Social Justice Department to stop putting him through “mental torture”.

“I want to record one thing: For generations, my people were denied education. I am the first generation from my village and family to pursue medical research.”

“If the Honourable Social Welfare Minister feels I shouldn’t study, please state it directly: ‘Why do you need research? Stay as a servant’.”

“Please do not put me through mental torture,” he appealed in the video, visibly emotional. “If it’s not possible, just say so. I will look for alternative sources in India or elsewhere to continue my education.”

He recalled Rohith Vemula and said, “I charge that this ministry is functioning in the same manner. This is the truth. Jai Bhim.”

A Dalit research scholar from Tamil Nadu, pursuing his PhD in Malaysia, has alleged that the state's Social Justice Department is harassing him by not releasing funds for his second year of research, even after he submitted university documents.



Bharathidasan Raman posted a… pic.twitter.com/tKmWrxTFVX — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) September 18, 2026

False information: Department of Social Justice

Meanwhile, the Department of Social Justice issued a response on Thursday, denying Raman’s allegations. It said that his video statement is completely contrary to the student’s financial records. Explaining the scholarship scheme, the department said it was implemented for Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Christian Adi Dravidar students who go abroad to pursue higher education or research studies.

The statement said that in 2025, a scholarship letter approved a total scholarship of Rs 36 lakh for Raman for the academic year 2025-2026.

The department stated that for the second year, a total of Rs 12 lakhs was given, following which Raman reportedly requested Rs 19.5 lakhs for research expenses. “However, the estimated expenditure bills submitted by the student were not recommended by the Registrar of the university,” the statement read.

The Social Justice Department further said that the documents submitted during Raman’s first year were found to be “unacceptable”. A proper explanation has not been provided by the student to date, it said.

The department added that despite sending an email requesting the university to verify the expenses, the student posted a video on X containing false information. “The statements made by the student in the video are completely contrary to the truth and appear to be aimed at defaming the department,” the department said.