Dalit woman in Mumbai assaulted by North Indian family

A Dalit woman has accused a family in Mumbai of physically assaulting her and her son and calling them ‘chamar,’ a casteist slur, telling, “You belong to the Chamar caste, and your job is to beg.”

Reshma Kamble, who belongs to the Chamar community, alleged that a Gupta family, hailing from Northern India and living in Vile Parle, locked her and her son in a room and beat them for 15 minutes, injuring her neck.

She tried to file a police complaint but claimed they sided with the Gupta family and threw her out of the station.