Dalit woman in Mumbai assaulted by North Indian family

"You belong to the Chamar caste, and your job is to beg," the family allegedly told the woman and her son.

Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 21st July 2025 5:32 pm IST
A Dalit woman has accused a family in Mumbai of physically assaulting her and her son and calling them ‘chamar,’ a casteist slur, telling, “You belong to the Chamar caste, and your job is to beg.”

Reshma Kamble, who belongs to the Chamar community, alleged that a Gupta family, hailing from Northern India and living in Vile Parle, locked her and her son in a room and beat them for 15 minutes, injuring her neck.

She tried to file a police complaint but claimed they sided with the Gupta family and threw her out of the station.

