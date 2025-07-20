19-year-old Dalit man dies by suicide at govt school in Telangana

Hyderabad: A 19-year-old Dalit man died by suicide at a residential welfare college in Telangana’s Nizamabad district on Saturday, July 19.

Gaddam Santhosh was found hanging from a tree on the college campus. The incident occurred after physical exercise in the morning.

After searching for a while, the college authorities found him hanging from a tree. They immediately informed the police and his family. Santhosh’s body was taken to a government hospital in Amroor for postmortem before being handed over to the family.

Santosh came from a low-income family. His father works in Dubai and his two brothers are employed in Hyderabad.

“Santhosh had returned to campus on July 9 after the summer break. He was studying at the Velpur College, which shares its premises with the Armoor College. He was last seen during the exercise. At 6:40 am, he went to bathe. He was found dead at 7:40 am,” the in-charge Regional Coordinator of Social Welfare Residential Junior Colleges, G Punachandar Rao, was quoted as saying by The Observer Post.

“Santosh was academically strong. But he recently switched from Telugu to English medium,” Rao said, doubting if this bothered the teenager.

Following the incident, Santosh’s brother, Sreenu, approached the Amroor police and filed a complaint alleging the involvement of the college principal and the physical education trainer in his brother’s death.