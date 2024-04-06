David Warner’s surprise cameo in Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2?

Hyderabad: The Telugu film industry is buzzing with excitement as the much-awaited sequel, Pushpa 2: The Rule, gears up for its release. Following the massive success of its predecessor, which earned Allu Arjun the National Award for Best Actor, fans are eagerly anticipating the next chapter in this action-packed saga.

Allu Arjun’s Intriguing Avatar

Allu Arjun took to Instagram on April 5 to share a new poster of him from his upcoming film Pushpa. The actor is seen in a Jaathara avatar, wielding a trident and blowing a Shankh. This is the second poster that the actor has released which shows his blue face, nose pin, jhumka earrings, lots of gold jewellery, and a red saree. The actor, who will turn 42 on April 8, is all set for a grand celebration with fans who are also eagerly waiting for the first look of Pushpa movie.

Australian cricketer David Warner, known for his love of Tollywood cinema, couldn’t resist chiming in. He left a playful comment on Allu Arjun’s post: ‘Guest appearance’. Fans immediately caught on, speculating that Warner might make a surprise appearance as Pushpa’s brother in the film. Warner’s admiration for Allu Arjun’s dance moves in the original Pushpa has been well-documented, and now, his desire to be part of the sequel has fans buzzing.

The Mass Jaathara and Gangammathalli

Last week, the film’s makers teased fans with a cryptic poster, asking, “Ready for the Mass Jaathara?” This hints at an intense action sequence and a South Indian temple festival song. Allu Arjun’s portrayal of Gangammathalli, a revered deity during the Jaathara held in Tirupati, adds further intrigue to both posters. His iconic Pushpa pose, immortalized in his wax statue at Madame Tussauds Dubai, continues to resonate with fans worldwide.

Rashmika Mandanna’s Character Reveal

Coinciding with her 28th birthday, the team behind “Pushpa 2” unveiled Rashmika Mandanna‘s character look as Srivalli. The talented actress joins the ensemble cast, which also includes the versatile Fahadh Faasil. Rumors are swirling about Samantha Ruth Prabhu possibly having a role in this installment, adding to the film’s intrigue.

Directed by Sukumar, “Pushpa 2: The Rule” is scheduled to hit theaters on August 15, 2024. As fans eagerly await Allu Arjun’s 42nd birthday on April 8, they can’t help but wonder what surprises await them in this high-octane sequel. With David Warner’s playful hint, the anticipation has reached new heights, making Pushpa 2 one of the most anticipated releases of the year.