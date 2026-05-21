Mumbai: Just days after sharing the happy news of welcoming a baby girl with wife Mehzabeen Coatwala, comedian and Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui has now left fans worried with a concerning health update. Amid the celebrations in his personal life, the popular stand-up comedian shocked followers after posting a photo showing his leg in a plaster cast.

The image, shared on Instagram, featured Munawar resting in a balcony with his injured leg wrapped in plaster. The unexpected post quickly went viral, with fans asking what exactly had happened to him. While many speculated that the comedian may have suffered an accident, Munawar did not reveal the exact reason behind the injury.

A couple of days ago Munawar shared a health update on his Instagram and assured everyone that he is doing fine despite the fracture.

Thanking fans for checking on him, Munawar wrote, “Shukriya aap sabka haal chaal puchne ke liye. Mera haal thik hai, chaal thodi gadbad hai. Aaram karenge aur recover karenge!”

In his usual humorous style, the comedian further added that he does not understand the concept of taking a break because he is used to working every day. However, he hinted that this injury might be a sign for him to finally slow down and rest for some time.

Even though Munawar has not disclosed how he fractured his leg, the viral post has sparked massive curiosity among fans online. Many are now hoping for his speedy recovery and waiting for the comedian to reveal what exactly led to the injury.