Days after Chevalla bus tragedy, locals demand road widening on Bijapur highway

Hyderabad: A massive protest demonstration was held at Bijapur highway by the local villagers of Vikarabad, demanding that the government take up road widening works.

Several students and local villagers living in the villages on the Vikarabad–Bijapur highway participated in the…

Several students and local villagers living in the villages on the Vikarabad–Bijapur highway participated in the rally. They blocked the road demanding immediate state of road widening works in view of the high number of road accidents on the highway, the latest, which claimed 19 lives.

On Monday, a TGSRTC bus collided with a gravel-laden tipper lorry at Mirzapur on Chevella road. The impact was devastating, burying the victims instantly. Around 22 people were injured.

Locals attribute the accident to the narrow road. In December 2024, four vegetable vendors were killed and 10 injured when a lorry rammed into the roadside market at Aloor on Chevella road. A similar accident was reported on the highway.