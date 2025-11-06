Hyderabad: Yellaiah Goud, who lost three of his daughters in the Chevalla bus-lorry accident, was inconsolable as he received compensation cheques from the government. “It’s like my daughters have sent me their salary”, he said while receiving Rs 21 lakh as ex gratia.

Nandini, Sai Priya, and Tanusha, students of Kothi Women’s College in Hyderabad, were returning to the city after attending a wedding on October 15.

Yellaiah Goud, a driver, worked tirelessly to ensure that all four of his daughters received an education; he dropped them at the bus stand, unbeknownst that that would be their final goodbye.

Nandini was a first-year student, Sai Priya, in her third year, and Tanusha was studying MBA.

The family had recently celebrated the marriage of their eldest daughter, Anusha.

They were among the 19 people who lost their lives on November 3 when a TGSRTC bus collided with a gravel-laden tipper lorry. The impact was devastating, burying the victims instantly, a heartbreaking reminder of how fragile life can be.

Tandur MLA Buyyani Manohar Reddy visited the families of the deceased from his constituency on Wednesday, November 5, and distributed compensation cheques worth Rs 91 lakh.

Thirteen out of the 19 people who lost their lives in the November 3 accident belonged to the Tandur constituency. Compensation of Rs 5 lakh from the state government as well as Rs 2 lakh from Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has been announced for the kin of the deceased.

The MLA also visited the family of the RTC bus driver Dastagiri Baba, who is being credited for saving the lives of many others by swerving the bus last minute to avoid a head-on collision with the lorry.

Compensation of Rs 21 lakh was also given to the family of 22-year-old Saleha Begum, who was killed along with her 40-day-old baby, Zahera Fathima and her father, Shaik Khalil Hussain.

He also visited sisters Bhavani and Shivalila in Hajiipur village of Yalala mandal, who were orphaned after losing their parents Bandappa and Lakshmi. Apart from the compensation, the MLA also promised to take care of their education.