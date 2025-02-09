DCA officials raid unlicensed clinic in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Drugs Control Administration officials, based on credible information, on Saturday raided the premises of a quack, Bollepally Bharani Vamshi Goud, at Risala Bazar, Bolaram village, Alwal mandal, Medchal-Malkajgiri district, who was conducting clinical practice without proper qualifications at his clinic.

During the raid, DCA officials detected 28 varieties of medicines, including antibiotics, steroids, analgesics, and antiulcer drugs, stocked at the premises without a drug license. The total worth of the seized stock is Rs. 30,000.

DCA officials detected several antibiotics, viz. Amoxycillin, Cefixime, Ofloxacin, and Azithromycin, at the clinic during the raids, said V. B. Kamalasan Reddy, DG Drug Control Administration. The indiscriminate sale of antibiotics by unqualified persons may have disastrous consequences on public health, including the emergence of ‘Antimicrobial Resistance.’

Officials found steroids, viz. Dexamethasone, at the clinic of the quack. Misusing steroids can have serious health consequences, including immune system suppression, hormonal imbalances, muscle and bone weakness, cardiovascular problems, and psychological effects. The indiscriminate use of steroids poses significant risks to public health.

E. Thirupathi, Drugs Inspector, Malkajgiri, and T. Shivateja, Drugs Inspector, Kapra, carried out the raid under the supervision of G. Sreenivas, Assistant Director, Quthbullapur.

DCA officers lifted the samples for analysis. Further investigation will be carried out, and action will be taken as per the law against all offenders.

Wholesalers and dealers who supply medicines to such unqualified persons, who are stocking and selling drugs without a drug license, are also punishable under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, and stringent action shall be taken against such wholesalers and dealers. They shall mandatorily ensure that the recipient entities hold a valid drug license before supplying medicines to them, the DCA directed.