DCA raids Karimnagar clinic, seizes drugs from unqualified practitioner

Hyderabad: The Drugs Control Administration officials, on Saturday, raided the premises of a quack/unqualified practitioner, K. Laxminarayana, situated at Laxmi First Aid Centre, Vidya Nagar, Karimnagar, on information that he was conducting clinical practice without proper qualifications at his clinic.

During the raid, DCA officials found 39 varieties of medicines, including 35 varieties of physician’s samples of various antibiotics, analgesics, anti-ulcer drugs, etc., stocked at the premises without a drug licence. The worth of the stock seized is Rs. 15,011.

DCA officials detected ‘antibiotics’ viz. Cefixime, Ofloxacin, Cloxacillin, Amoxycillin, Azithromycin etc. at the clinic during the raid. Indiscriminate sale of antibiotics by unqualified persons may have disastrous consequences on the health of the public, including emergence of ‘Antimicrobial Resistance’, warned DCA Director General, Shahnawaz Qasim.

S. Umarani, Drugs Inspector, Karimnagar and P. Shravan Kumar, Drugs Inspector, Peddapally carried out the raid.

DCA officers lifted the samples for analysis. Further investigation will be carried out, and action will be taken as per the law against all the offenders.