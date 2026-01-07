DCA raids quack’s clinic, seizes unlicensed medicines worth Rs 21,650

Hyderabad: Drugs Control Administration officials on Tuesday raided the premises of a quack and unqualified practitioner, Swargam Sathish Babu, situated at First Aid Clinic in Elkathurthi mandal, Hanumakonda district, who was allegedly conducting clinical practice without proper qualifications at his clinic.

During the raid, DCA officials detected 30 varieties of medicines, including antibiotics, steroids, analgesics, anti-ulcer drugs, and antihypertensive drugs, stocked at the premises without a drug licence. The stock worth seized is Rs 21,650.

The DCA officials detected several antibiotics at the clinic during the raid. The indiscriminate sale of antibiotics by unqualified persons may have disastrous consequences on the health of the public, including the emergence of Antimicrobial Resistance, warned officials.

Officials found steroids at the clinic of the quack. Misusing steroids can have serious health consequences, including immune system suppression, hormonal imbalances, muscle and bone weakness, cardiovascular problems, and psychological effects. The indiscriminate use of steroids poses significant risks to public health. The raid was carried out by J. Kiran Kumar, Drugs Inspector, Hanumakonda, under the supervision of Dr. G. Rajyalakshmi, Assistant Director, Warangal.

DCA officers collected the samples for analysis. Further investigation will be carried out, and action will be taken as per the law against all the offenders.