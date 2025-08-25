DCA raids unqualified practitioner’s clinic in Siddipet

Hyderabad: The Drugs Control Administration officials, on Monday, raided the premises of an unqualified practitioner H. Ramesh, situated at Thimmapur village, Jagdevpur mandal, Siddipet district, who was allegedly conducting clinical practice without proper qualifications at his clinic.

During the raid, DCA officials detected 32 varieties of medicines, including antibiotics, steroids, analgesics, IV fluids, etc., stocked at the premises without a drug licence. The worth of the stock seized is Rs. 50,000.

The DCA officials detected several ‘antibiotics’ at the clinic during the raids. Indiscriminate sale of antibiotics by unqualified persons may have disastrous consequences on the health of the public, including the emergence of ‘Antimicrobial Resistance’. Officials found ‘steroids’ at the clinic of the quack. Misusing steroids can have serious health consequences, including immune system suppression, hormonal imbalances, muscle and bone weakness, cardiovascular problems, and psychological effects. The indiscriminate use of steroids poses significant risks to public health.

S. Vinay Sushmi, Drugs Inspector, Siddipet, and Raja Reddy, Drugs Inspector, Kamareddy, carried out the raid under the supervision of Dr. J. Raju, Assistant Director, Siddipet. DCA officers lifted the samples for analysis. Further investigation will be carried out, and action will be taken as per the law against all the offenders.