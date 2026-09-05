Death toll due to flash floods in Nepal rises to 1344

According to the data released by the Nepal Police, a total of 843 bodies have been successfully recovered, consisting of 758 adults and 85 children.

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Flooded house in Nepal with debris and damaged vehicles after flash floods.

Kathmandu: The death toll due to the devastating flash floods in Nepal rose to 1,344 on Saturday, September 5, as more bodies were recovered from the affected areas while thousands remain missing, police said.

According to the data released by the Nepal Police, a total of 843 bodies have been successfully recovered, consisting of 758 adults and 85 children.

Additionally, authorities also reported having retrieved 501 amputated bodies from the flood-hit areas.

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The death toll in the flash floods on Saturday rose to 1,344 with the recovery of more bodies, Nepal Police said in a statement.

The flash floods, triggered by an ice-rock avalanche near the Nepal-Tibet border on August 26, devastated towns and villages in northern and central Nepal, leaving a trail of destruction.

So far, 1,030 bodies have been managed by temporarily burying them underground as per specified regulations such as DNA collection.

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The joint rescue teams led by the Nepal Army have continued their search and rescue efforts on the eleventh day on Saturday, with the number of missing people estimated at 4,898.

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