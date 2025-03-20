Deepening faith: Significance of Ramzan and Itekaf

Hyderabad: Turn to Allah before you return to Him. This simple yet profound message captures the true spirit of Ramzan. As the holy month of fasting enters its final phase, the devout prepare for Itekaf, a spiritual retreat considered one of the best ways to seek Allah’s pleasure and protection from Hellfire.

Following the prophetic tradition, many believers immerse themselves in seclusion within mosques, dedicating the last ten days of Ramzan to intense worship and self-reflection. Across cities, mosques are preparing for an influx of worshippers who will enter Itekaf from the 21st of Ramzan, staying in devotion until the crescent signals the arrival of Eid-ul-Fitr.

While it may seem unusual to some, mosques in Hyderabad and elsewhere witness a significant rush after the Maghreb prayers on this day, as those undertaking Itekaf arrive with their essentials for a ten-day stay. This period of seclusion is akin to a spiritual retreat, meticulously planned in advance, requiring individuals to pause their daily responsibilities, including business and work commitments. While men traditionally observe Itekaf in mosques, women participate by setting aside a secluded space within their homes for devoted worship.

Significance of Ramzan

Ramzan is often called the month of the Quran, as it was during this sacred time that the Quran was revealed as divine guidance for humanity. The holy month serves as an annual reminder of this great blessing, prompting Muslims to renew their connection with the divine message. Scholars emphasize that Ramzan is divided into three phases: the beginning marked by mercy, the middle by forgiveness, and the end by freedom from the fires of Hell.

While fasting from dawn to dusk remains the core aspect of Ramzan, the essence of the month extends beyond mere abstinence from food and drink. It is a period for self-improvement, cultivating good manners, and demonstrating kindness, especially towards family members, colleagues, and domestic help. The Prophet Muhammad encouraged easing the burdens of servants during this month, reinforcing the values of compassion and empathy.

Meaning of fasting

Fasting, as emphasized by the Prophet, is a test of patience and self-control. It serves as a reminder to refrain from immoral behavior, indecency, and harmful habits such as backbiting (ghibah). Without these behavioral changes, fasting becomes a mere shift in meal timings, devoid of spiritual benefit. The Prophet cautioned that some people gain nothing from fasting except hunger and thirst, stressing that abstinence from food means little if one continues to lie or engage in wrongful actions.

Ramzan, therefore, is not just about the daily fast but also about preparing for a greater lifelong fast – one that extends beyond this world. As the renowned scholar, Syed Abul Hasan Ali Nadwi, popularly known as Ali Miyan, eloquently stated, “Death marks the Iftar of the bigger fast. Just as one takes care not to break the daily fast by avoiding prohibited actions, one should also remain vigilant to preserve their Islam by refraining from wrongful deeds throughout life.”

Importance of Itekaf

The last ten days of Ramzan hold special significance, as they are believed to grant worshippers deliverance from Hellfire. The Prophet observed Itekaf without fail each Ramzan, seeking Lailatul Qadr, the Night of Power when the Quran was revealed. This sacred night is considered more valuable than a thousand months of worship, and believers strive to attain its blessings through prayer and supplication.

This Prophetic tradition continues to be practiced by Muslims worldwide, drawing them closer to their Creator in solitude and devotion. By cutting off worldly distractions, Itekaf offers a rare opportunity to focus entirely on worship and self-purification.

What happens during Itekaf?

Itekaf does not require any extraordinary rituals – its essence lies in sincere devotion. Participants engage in regular prayers, recite and reflect upon the Quran, and immerse themselves in the remembrance of Allah (Zikr). It is also a time for introspection, allowing individuals to assess their past actions, seek forgiveness for shortcomings, and make sincere resolutions for self-improvement.

By remaining in the mosque, away from daily distractions, worshippers deepen their spiritual connection and develop an increased awareness of their Creator. The tranquility of Itekaf facilitates personal growth, fostering a heightened sense of faith, gratitude, and devotion.

Renewal of spiritual journey

Ramzan serves as an annual opportunity for spiritual renewal, with Itekaf providing a profound means to achieve this transformation. By dedicating oneself to prayer, self-discipline, and reflection, individuals can embrace the true essence of Ramzan -strengthening their relationship with Allah and striving towards a righteous life.

As believers engage in this sacred retreat, they embody the core message of Ramzan: turning to Allah before returning to Him. In doing so, they reaffirm their faith, seek divine mercy, and move closer to the ultimate goal of attaining eternal salvation.