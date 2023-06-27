Deepika Padukone lands in Hyderabad, what’s cooking?

Hyderabad: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is gearing up for her two huge upcoming projects Project K and Fighter. She was last seen in Pathaan alongside Shah Rukh Khan.

DP, who is set to make her Tollywood debut with Project K opposite Prabhas, is leaving no stone unturned to bring her character to life. The actress is ready to captivate audiences once more with her undeniable talent and stunning screen presence.

Deepika Padukone was spotted at the Hyderabad airport

Deepika Padukone was spotted at Hyderabad airport, where the filming of Project K is currently taking place, on a sunny Monday, June 26. As she walked to the airport in a stylish yet casual ensemble, the actress exuded grace and elegance. The speculation about her involvement in this project has already reached a fever pitch, with fans eagerly anticipating updates on her role.

The buzz surrounding ‘Project K’ has reached new heights, with Kamal Hasaan playing an antagonist in the film. Fans are looking forward to seeing her on-screen magic in this highly anticipated pan-India film. Deepika’s passion and talent are sure to shine through as she immerses herself in her character, leaving a lasting impression on audiences worldwide.

Project K also stars Amitabh Bachchan in the pivotal role. It is tentatively scheduled to be released in cinemas on 12 January 2024. Initially aimed for a 2022 release, it was delayed due the COVID-19 pandemic and production works.