Deepika Padukone’s comment on Ranveer Singh’s Insta post goes viral

Hyderabad: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone once again proved that love and humor go hand in hand when she dropped a playful comment on her husband Ranveer Singh’s Instagram post. Ranveer had shared his stylish photos online, looking sharp and confident in a black outfit and sunglasses. While fans were already busy praising his looks, it was Deepika’s comment that truly stole the spotlight.

She wrote, “Ohh..So edible,” with a fun emoji, and instantly the internet went into a happy meltdown. Fans called her “naughty,” “cute,” and “romantic,” and many said her comment felt honest and full of love. Within minutes, the comment section was filled with laughing emojis, heart signs, and sweet reactions from followers.

Many people loved how open and expressive Deepika was with her feelings. In a world where celebrities often keep their personal lives private, Deepika and Ranveer are known for showing their affection freely and confidently. This small but playful moment reminded fans why the couple is so loved they feel real, warm, and relatable.

The couple got married in 2018 and since then, they have often shared happy moments from their life together. Whether it is walking hand in hand at events, supporting each other’s films, or making sweet online comments, they always manage to win hearts.

This light-hearted exchange also shows how social media can spread joy. Sometimes, a simple word or joke is enough to make thousands of people smile. Deepika’s comment may have been short, but it brought laughter and happiness to many fans across the country.

In the end, it wasn’t just a celebrity moment it was a sweet reminder that love, when shared honestly, always shines the brightest.