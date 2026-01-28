Deepika Padukone’s exit: Is this actress the new star of Kalki 2?

Hyderabad: Prabhas, the Pan-India star, is known for his roles in Baahubali and Kalki, which made him a global sensation. He is currently working on several projects, including the much-awaited Kalki 2, the sequel to his hit film Kalki. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the sequel has already created a lot of excitement among fans.

Deepika Padukone’s Exit

Deepika Padukone’s departure from Kalki 2 has left fans wondering who would replace her in the sequel. While the makers have not officially confirmed the new casting, there have been strong rumors that Sai Pallavi might step into the role. Sai Pallavi is a talented actress known for her natural acting style and emotional performances in films like Fidaa and Shyam Singaroy.

Sai Pallavi in Kalki 2898 Sequel

If the rumors are true, and Sai Pallavi is cast in Kalki 2, fans are excited to see the fresh pairing of Prabhas and Sai Pallavi. With her immense popularity and acting skills, she could bring a new dimension to the character. Fans are eagerly waiting for the official announcement from the makers.

Kalki Was a Huge Hit

The first part of Kalki was a massive success, earning over Rs. 1000 crores at the box office. With its strong storyline and Prabhas’s performance, it became a landmark in Indian cinema. As expected, the news of a sequel was highly anticipated. Deepika Padukone, who played a significant role in Kalki, was expected to return for the second part. However, it was recently announced that she would not be a part of Kalki 2.