Defence Ministry signs contract with HAL for upgradation of 25 Dornier aircraft

“Mid Life Upgrade (MLU) of 25 Dornier Aircraft is likely to generate an employment of 1.8 lakh man-days during its execution span of 6.5 years,” the official added.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 15th March 2024 8:48 pm IST

New Delhi: Ministry of Defence (MoD) signed a contract with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for Mid Life Upgrade (MLU) of 25 Dornier Aircraft along with associated equipment for the Indian Navy at a cost of Rs 2,890 crore on Friday.

The MLU for Dornier Aircraft includes an upgrade to incorporate state-of-the art Avionics Systems and Primary Role sensors.

Ministry of Defence said that the upgrade would significantly enhance the operational capability of the Dornier aircraft of the Indian Navy to perform Primary roles of maritime surveillance, coastal surveillance, electronic intelligence and development of maritime domain awareness.

In addition, this upgrade will also enable Indian Navy Dorniers to carry out Secondary Roles of Search and Rescue, Medical/Casualty Evacuation and Communication Link.

The indigenous upgrade entails the supply of major systems and equipment from indigenous sources thus significantly contributing towards Atmanirbharta in Defence, in consonance with Make-in-India initiative of the government.

